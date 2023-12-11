Analyzing the Safety and Efficacy of Teprotumumab in Thyroid Disease Patients with Chronic-CAS

The following is a summary of “OR27-04 Efficacy And Safety Results From The Randomized, Placebo-controlled Multicenter Trial With Teprotumumab In Chronic-Low Clinical Activity Score Thyroid Eye Disease Patients,” published in the November 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Douglas et al.

Teprotumumab, an IGF-1 receptor inhibitor, effectively treats newly diagnosed active thyroid eye disease (TED). Researchers started a retrospective study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of teprotumab in patients with chronic low clinical activity scores (CAS) and TED.

They met criteria like age ≥18, TED duration 2-10 years, inactive disease or >1 year without progression, baseline CAS≤1, proptosis increase ≥3mm, euthyroid/mildly hypo/hyperthyroid, no prior teprotumumab, and no steroids within 3 weeks of screening.

Participants received teprotumumab or placebo every 3 weeks for 21 weeks. The primary endpoint was proptosis improvement. Secondary assessments were proptosis responders, diplopia responders, resolved diplopia, and improvement in GO-QoL. TEAE and AEs of particular interest were reported.

The results showed that 62 participants were randomized in a 2:1 ratio (Intent-to-Treat [ITT], teprotumumab: 42; PBO: 20). A majority, 80.6%, were female, with a mean (SD) age of 48.7 (14.94) years. TED’s average (SD) duration was 5.2 (1.8) years, and 87.1% were never/former smokers. At BL, the mean (SD) proptosis was 24.4 (2.94) mm, the mean CAS was 0.4, and 29% (teprotumumab, n=14; PBO, n=4) had diplopia with a mean score of around 2. About 93% (39) of teprotumumab participants completed the study. At Week 24, there was a significantly greater improvement in proptosis from BL in the teprotumumab group [2.41 (0.228) mm] compared to PBO [0.92 (0.323) mm], P<.001. Proptosis response was observed in 26/42 (62%) of teprotumumab participants vs 5/20 (25%) of PBO, P=.01. Diplopia improvement was seen in 6/14 (43%) teprotumumab participants with resolved diplopia in 4 (29%) vs 2/4 (50%) in PBO, and 1 (25%) resolved. A significantly greater improvement from BL was noted on Graves’ Ophthalmopathy-Quality of Life-Visual Function (GO-QoL-VF) for teprotumumab (8.73) vs PBO (2.41), P=.03. Change from BL on Appearance (AP) was 10.03 vs 7.19, P= .65. The proportions of TEAEs were similar: 33/41 (80.5%) for teprotumumab and 16/20 (80%) for PBO participants. Adverse events were more common in the teprotumumab group, with 22% experiencing hearing impairment vs. 10% in the placebo group.

They concluded that teprotumumab improved proptosis in patients with long-standing TED and low CAS/inflammation, supporting its wider use.

Source: academic.oup.com/jes/article/7/Supplement_1/bvad114.2055/7291258?searchresult=1