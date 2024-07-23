Analyzing Thrombotic Risk Factors

Photo Credit: ALIOUI Mohammed Elamine

The authors of a study recently published in Hämostaseologie analyzed thrombotic risk factors in a cohort of 122 patients with MF. The cohort comprised 27 patients with prefibrotic MF, 69 with overt MF, and 26 with secondary MF. The investigators assessed key molecular markers, including JAK2-V617F, CALR, and MPL mutations. The primary outcomes were venous thrombotic events (VTE), arterial thrombotic events (ATE), acute leukemia transformation, and mortality. The median follow-up was 4.75 years. VTE and ATE occurred in 18% in 11.5% of patients, respectively. JAK2-V617F was present in 55.7% of patients and was significantly associated with an increased risk for VTE (OR, 2.49; 95% CI, 1.11-5.59), independent of allelic burden. DNMT3A mutation was significantly linked to an increased risk for ATE (OR, 5.2; 95% CI, 1.3-21.5). The researchers emphasized the need to stratify arterial and venous thrombosis risks separately.