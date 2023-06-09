The following is a summary of “Role of Lung Ultrasound in Systemic Sclerosis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Guerra, et al.

High-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) of the chest is the accepted test for determining the presence of interstitial lung disease (ILD) in people with systemic sclerosis (SSc). However, recent data suggested lung ultrasonography (LUS), which does not expose users to radiation, can also diagnose ILD. For a study, researchers sought to assess the role of lung ultrasound (LUS) in detecting ILD in patients with SSc, compared to HRCT.

A systematic review was conducted using PubMed and EMBASE databases, with registration number CRD42022293132 in the PROSPERO database. Studies comparing LUS with HRCT for ILD detection in SSc patients were included. The risk of bias was evaluated using the QUADAS-2 tool.

A total of 375 publications were identified, and after the screening, 13 studies were included for analysis. None of the included studies had a high risk of bias. There was considerable heterogeneity in the lung ultrasound protocols used among the authors, including differences in transducers, intercostal spaces evaluated, exclusion criteria, and definition of positive LUS findings. Most studies assessed the presence of B-lines as a surrogate marker for ILD, while only four studies focused on pleural changes. Overall, there was a positive correlation between LUS findings and ILD detected by HRCT. Sensitivity ranged from 74.3% to 100%, while specificity varied from 16% to 99%. The positive predictive value ranged from 16% to 95.1%, and the negative predictive value ranged from 51.7% to 100%.

Lung ultrasound showed promise as a sensitive tool for detecting ILD in patients with SSc. However, efforts are needed to optimize its specificity. Furthermore, the evaluation of pleural changes using LUS required further investigation. It was also crucial to establish a consensus on a standardized LUS protocol for future research in the area.

Source: journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2023/06000/The_Role_of_Lung_Ultrasound_in_Systemic_Sclerosis_.13.aspx