Analyzing Worldwide Incidence of Psychological Distress and Comorbidity with DGBI

The following is a summary of “Global Prevalence of Psychological Distress and Comorbidity With Disorders of Gut-Brain Interactions,” published in the January 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Trindade, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine the global prevalence of clinically relevant psychological distress and somatic symptoms, along with the coexistence of these symptoms with disorders of gut-brain interaction (DGBI). Additionally, they sought to analyze the association of these symptoms with health-related outcomes.

A representative sample of 54,127 adults (49.1% women; mean age 44.3 years) from 26 countries participated in an Internet survey called the Rome Foundation Global Epidemiology Study. Participants completed validated self-report questionnaires to assess psychological distress, somatic symptom severity, and the presence of DGBI.

The findings indicated that 37.5% of the participants reported clinically relevant psychological distress and/or somatic symptom severity. The group exhibited 4.45 times higher odds of having at least one DGBI compared to those without such symptoms. Furthermore, individuals with both psychological distress and/or somatic symptoms and coexistent DGBI reported increased healthcare and medication utilization (odds ratio ranging from 1.6 to 2.8). Among this group, the presence of coexistent DGBI was strongly associated with reduced mental (β = −0.77; CI [−0.86 to −0.68]) and physical (β = −1.17; CI [−1.24 to −1.10]) quality of life.

The global study highlighted the high prevalence of psychological distress, somatic symptoms, and their frequent coexistence with DGBI. The coexistence of these conditions appears particularly detrimental, significantly impacting quality of life and healthcare utilization. The findings underscored the importance of further research and targeted interventions for individuals experiencing psychological distress, somatic symptoms, and coexistent DGBI. Understanding and addressing the vulnerable population could lead to improved psychosocial outcomes.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/abstract/2024/01000/global_prevalence_of_psychological_distress_and.24.aspx