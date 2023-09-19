Anaphylaxis: Understanding Extrinsic and Intrinsic Modulators

The following is a summary of “Extrinsic and Intrinsic Modulators of Anaphylaxis,” published in the July 2023 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Carter et al.

Numerous factors determine the severity of anaphylaxis. The allergenic source, the affected individual’s age, and the route of allergen exposure are the most influential factors in determining the clinical outcome. Additionally, the severity can be modified by both intrinsic and extrinsic factors.

Genetic predisposition, specific comorbidities, such as uncontrolled asthma, and hormonal fluctuations have been proposed as inherent factors, whereas antihypertensive medications and physical activity have been submitted as extrinsic factors. Receptors on mast cells, basophils, platelets, and other granulocytes have been identified as immunological pathways that may exacerbate the allergic response.

Atopy, platelet-activating factor acetylhydrolase deficiency, hereditary alpha tryptasemia, and clonal mast cell disorders are genetic variations that may increase susceptibility to severe anaphylaxis. Necessary for the management of this patient population is the identification of risk factors that lower the threshold of reactivity or increase the severity of multisystem reactions.

