The following is a summary of “Natural History of Anemia and Efficacy and Safety of Oral Iron Therapy in Children Newly Diagnosed With Inflammatory Bowel Disease,” published in the June 2023 issue of Pediatrics by D’Arcangelo, et al.

For a retrospective observational cohort study, researchers sought to determine the prevalence of anemia in children newly diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and evaluate oral iron therapy’s efficacy and safety over a 12-month follow-up period.

The study included children newly diagnosed with IBD and presented with anemia at the Pediatric Gastroenterology Unit of Sapienza University of Rome between May 2015 and May 2019. Baseline demographic, clinical, and laboratory data were collected, including hemoglobin levels, mean corpuscular volume, serum iron, ferritin, transferrin levels, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and C-reactive protein. Treatment received by the patients was also recorded. Clinical and laboratory data and information on anemia therapy and adverse events were collected every three months during the 12-month follow-up.

Out of 140 patients newly diagnosed with IBD, 89 (64%) presented with anemia. About 13 patients were excluded due to incomplete follow-up, leaving a total of 76 patients included in the study. The median age of the patients was 12.7 years. Among the included patients, 25 (33%) had Crohn’s disease, and 51 (67%) had ulcerative colitis. All patients received sucrosomial iron (SI) alone or combined with intravenous ferric carboxymaltose. Treatment with SI was effective in 67 (88%) patients at the end of the follow-up period, with 37 (48%) patients experiencing anemia resolution within 3 months. The efficacy of SI was observed regardless of the severity of anemia at baseline, and no serious adverse events related to SI treatment were reported.

The study confirmed a high prevalence of anemia in children during IBD diagnosis. Oral iron therapy with sucrosomial iron was found to be safe and effective, leading to the resolution of anemia in approximately half of the patients within three months. The findings highlighted the potential of sucrosomial iron as a treatment option for anemia in pediatric IBD patients.

