SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Anesthesia With Lidocaine Effective During Enzymatic Debridement

Feb 06, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Lombardo G, et al. The effectiveness of tumescent anesthesia in managing pain for enzymatic debridement of burns. A case-control study. Burns. Published online December 27, 2024. doi:10.1016/j.burns.2024.107366

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement