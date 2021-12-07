Another negative study is added to the list of prior investigations with group 2 PH in which phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) medications failed to demonstrate the clinical effect.

The population studied in this trial, however, was not representative of the subpopulation of patients with the hemodynamic phenotype of combined postcapillary and precapillary pulmonary hypertension, also known as “PH out of proportion to associated left heart disease,” a subset of patients who have shown benefit from PDE-5 inhibitors in other studies. More research on the use of PDE-5 inhibitors in the treatment of pulmonary hypertension related to left heart disease with the combined postcapillary and precapillary phenotype is required.

Researchers discovered that patients with persistent pulmonary hypertension (PH) despite valvular heart disease correction who were treated with sildenafil had worse composite clinical outcomes and more admissions for heart failure exacerbations in the multicenter, double-blind, randomized controlled SIOVAC trial.

Reference:journals.lww.com/clinpulm/Abstract/2018/07000/Another_Negative_Study_in_Patients_With_Group_2.7.aspx