This study assessed fundamental aspects of AIV acceptance and demand among critical stakeholders in urban Pune. Semi-structured interviews for rapid ethnographic assessment of AIV-related awareness, priorities, and practices were used to study clinicians and their communities, of course.

A qualitative survey was conducted among 16 private clinicians providing ANC in slum and middle-class areas of Pune. Following the survey, researchers informed clinicians about authoritative AIV recommendations. After this interview, researchers told clinicians of community survey findings. Most community respondents were unaware of AIV, in contrast with well-known and widely used antenatal tetanus vaccination. They expressed confidence in vaccines and trust in the clinicians. Clinicians’ advice was reportedly the most important determinant of community vaccine acceptance. Clinicians were confident of the safety of AIV, and they anticipated patients’ acceptance if recommended. The second clinician interview showed increased awareness of AIV policy, but clinicians were more skeptical about maternal influenza’s severity in their practice.

The study concluded that community acceptance though not a demand for AIV. We recommend five essential elements for vaccination program strategies to improve coverage with AIV and other ANC vaccines.

Reference: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2020.1806670