It has been well documented in the arthroplasty literature that lumbar degenerative disc disease (DDD) contributes to abnormal spinopelvic motion. However, the relationship between the severity or pattern of hip osteoarthritis (OA) as measured on an anteroposterior (AP) pelvic view and spinopelvic biomechanics has not been well investigated. Therefore, the aim of the study is to examine the association between the severity and pattern of hip OA and spinopelvic motion. A retrospective chart review was conducted to identify patients undergoing primary total hip arthroplasty (THA). Plain AP pelvic radiographs were reviewed to document the morphological characteristic of osteoarthritic hips. Lateral spine-pelvis-hip sitting and standing plain radiographs were used to measure sacral slope (SS) and pelvic femoral angle (PFA) in each position. Lumbar disc spaces were measured to determine the presence of DDD. The difference between sitting and standing SS and PFA were calculated to quantify spinopelvic motion (ΔSS) and hip motion (ΔPFA), respectively. Univariate analysis and Pearson correlation were used to identify morphological hip characteristics associated with changes in spinopelvic motion. In total, 139 patients were included. Increased spinopelvic motion was observed in patients with loss of femoral head contour, cam deformity, and acetabular bone loss (all p < 0.05). Loss of hip motion was observed in patients with loss of femoral head contour, cam deformity, and acetabular bone loss (all p two levels, and disc narrowing involving the L5-S1 segment were associated with decreased spinopelvic motion (all p < 0.05). Preoperative hip OA as assessed on an AP pelvic radiograph predicts spinopelvic motion. These data suggest that specific hip osteoarthritic morphological characteristics listed above alter spinopelvic motion to a greater extent than others.© 2023 The British Editorial Society of Bone & Joint Surgery.