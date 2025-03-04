Anti-CGRP Monoclonal Antibody Use for Migraine

Photo Credit: Peterschreiber.media

The following is a summary of “Effectiveness and safety of anti-CGRP monoclonal antibodies for migraine in patients over 65 years: a systematic review,” published in the March 2025 issue of Pain Management by Muñoz-Vendrell et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to summarize evidence on the efficacy and safety of anti-CGRP monoclonal antibodies in individuals over 65 years with migraines.

They searched PubMed and Cochrane Controlled Register of Trials (CENTRAL) for studies on anti-CGRP monoclonal antibodies in individuals over 65 with migraines up to October 2024. The review analyzed headache outcomes, including reductions in monthly migraine or headache days, response rates of 30%, 50%, and 75%, and adverse effects (AEs). Comparisons were made with placebo, standard care, or younger individuals. The quality of evidence was assessed by the GRADE tool.

The results showed that all eligible studies were included, with additional articles presented narratively. Data from clinical trials and post-hoc analyses indicated comparable efficacy and safety of anti-CGRP monoclonal antibodies between individuals over 65 years and younger individuals. Early real-world studies also supported the use in those over 65 years, demonstrating similar response rates, reductions in monthly migraine days, and AEs.

Investigators concluded that anti-CGRP monoclonal antibodies were likely beneficial for patients over 65, but further research was needed to confirm efficacy.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17581869.2025.2470615