Anti-IL-5Rα Treatment Effects on 129Xe MRI Ventilation Defects and CT Mucus Score in Eosinophilic Asthma

The following is a summary of “CT Mucus Score and 129Xe MRI Ventilation Defects After 2.5 Years’ Anti-IL-5Rα in Eosinophilic Asthma,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Chest by McIntosh et al.

In patients with poorly controlled eosinophilic asthma, a single dose of bevacizumab improved the Asthma Control Questionnaire (ACQ-6) score and 129Xe MRI ventilation defect percent (VDP) 28 days postinjection. 129Xe MRI VDP and CT airway mucus occlusions were shown to predict this early ACQ-6 response to bevacizumab independently. During a 2.5-year treatment period, do early VDP responses at 28 days persist, and do FEV1, fractional exhaled nitric oxide, and mucus plug scores improve?

Participants with inadequately controlled eosinophilic asthma completed spirometry, ACQ-6, and MRI 28 days, 1 year, and 2.5 years after initiating bevacizumab treatment; chest CT was acquired at enrollment and 2.5 years later. 16 participants returned for follow-up while on therapy at 1 year, and 13 were evaluable while on treatment at 2.5 years following the initiation of bevacizumab in 29 patients. ACQ-6 score (2.0 ± 1.4) improved significantly after 1 year (0.5 ± 0.6, P =.02; 95% CI, 0.1-1.1) and 2.5 years (0.5 ± 0.5, P =.03; 95% CI, 0.1-1.1) compared to 28 days post-benralizumab. The mean VDP change at 2.5 years (-4% ± 3%) was greater than the minimal clinically significant difference but did not differ significantly from the VDP measured 28 days post-benralizumab.

At 2.5 years, the mucus score (3 ± 4) improved substantially (1 ± 1, P =.03; 95% CI: 0.3-5.5). 2.5 years later, the mucus blockages of six of eight participants with previous occlusions had disappeared or significantly diminished. VDP (P<.001) and mucus score (P<.001) measured at baseline independently predicted ACQ-6 score after 2.5 years, whereas fractional exhaled nitric oxide and FEV1 did not. Early MRI VDP responses at 28 days post-benralizumab persisted 2.5 years later in patients with poorly controlled eosinophilic asthma and substantially improved mucus scores and asthma control.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0012369223001897