The following is a summary of the “Observational versus randomized controlled trials to inform antibiotic treatment durations: a narrative review,” published in the February 2023 issue of Clinical Microbiology and Infections Disease by McDonald et al.

A proliferation of studies evaluates the relative effectiveness of shorter vs longer courses of antibiotics. Although randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are the best methodological choice for investigating antibiotic treatment durations, they can be costly and time-consuming to implement. This narrative review aimed to contrast the benefits and drawbacks of using RCT data to assess antibiotic treatment durations with observational study data. Although numerous randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and observational studies (observational studies) have been undertaken in patients with uncomplicated Gram-negative bacteremia, we utilized this condition as an example.

They looked through MEDLINE for studies comparing the lengths of time people were on antibiotics for gram-negative bacteremia from the database’s creation to June 9th, 2022. For this meta-analysis, we considered studies that reported all-cause mortality and/or relapse outcomes between days 28 and 30. Bayesian random effects meta-analyses were used to combine data comparing short- and long-course therapy to calculate odds ratios (OR) of all-cause mortality and relapse after 30 days, stratified by study design. Results were presented for each parameter using a median and 95% highest-density credible interval (CrI). Odds Ratios (ORs) greater than 1.0 were calculated retrospectively. In addition, they looked into whether and how observational research dealt with potential bias.

There were 1,671 separate occurrences found, and 10 separate studies were included (seven observational and three RCTs). In randomized controlled trials (OR, 0.94; 95% CrI, 0.51-1.68), the Bayesian posterior probability that a longer course of medication was better (i.e., OR >1.0) was 42%, whereas, in observational studies, it was 91% (OR, 1.25; 95% CrI, 0.88-1.73). There is no observational study that has completely eliminated all forms of bias.

Future directions for antibiotic treatment duration trials are discussed, including strategies to limit sources of bias in observation data and novel trial designs.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1198743X22004669