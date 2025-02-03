Antibiotics and Drug-Induced Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis in FAERS

Photo Credit: tylim

The following is a summary of “Linear IgA bullous dermatosis secondary to drugs: a real-world pharmacovigilance study of the FDA adverse event reporting system,” published in the January 2025 issue of Dermatology by Yang et al.

Linear IgA bullous dermatosis (LABD) a rare autoimmune blistering skin condition, and drug-induced LABD is a significant clinical concern, with prior research identifying associations between specific medications and the development of this disorder.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the reported associations between LABD and various medications using the FDA adverse event reporting system (FAERS).

They analyzed FAERS reports from 2004 to 2024, using the Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities (MedDRA) to identify LABD cases. The Reporting Odds Ratio, Proportional Reporting Ratio, Bayesian Confidence Propagation Neural Network, and Empirical Bayes Geometric Mean were calculated to examine the associations between medications and LABD. A drug signal was considered significant when it met the criteria across all 4 algorithms.

The results showed that 1,394 adverse event (AE) reports were linked to LABD, with a balanced gender distribution and the highest incidence in the 66–85 age group. The United States reported the most cases. Vancomycin (559 reports) and Amoxicillin (58 reports) were the most common drugs. Disproportionality analysis revealed 34 drugs significantly associated with LABD, including antibiotics, antifungals, analgesics, NSAIDs, cardiovascular drugs, and calcium channel blockers. Vancomycin had the strongest association.

Investigators concluded that the FAERS database recognized a strong linkage between antibiotic medications and drug-induced LABD, highlighting the need for patient monitoring to detect and manage potential AEs.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/medicine/articles/10.3389/fmed.2025.1521697/full