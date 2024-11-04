SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Antibiotics for 7 Days Feasible for Inpatient Bloodstream Infections

Nov 04, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

IDSA. Antibiotic treatment regimen for bloodstream infections can safely be cut in half. Available at: https://www.idsociety.org/news–publications-new/articles/2024/antibiotic-treatment-regimen-for-bloodstream-infections-can-safely-be-cut-by-half. Published October 16, 2024.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU