The following is a summary of the “Short-course versus long-course antibiotic treatment for uncomplicated vancomycin-resistant enterococcal bacteraemia: a retrospective multicentre cohort study ,” published in the February 2023 issue of Clinical Microbiology and Infections Disease by Bahrs et al.

No consensus exists on how long patients with vancomycin-resistant enterococcal (VRE) bacteremia should be on treatment. Therefore, this study aimed to evaluate the efficacy of antibiotic therapy for uncomplicated VRE bacteremia in hospitalized adults using short-course (≤9 days) and long-course (≥10 days) regimens. This study examined data collected from 2014 to 2016 at four university hospitals. The study included adults with a VRE-positive blood culture from January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2018.

Patients were only included if they had been on a VRE-active antibiotic for at least 48 hours before inclusion. Both a short life expectancy (10 days) and a severe infection that would take a long time to treat were dealbreakers. Overall mortality at 30 and 90 days, relapse at 90 days, length of hospital stay, and potential antibiotic-related adverse events were compared between short- and long-course therapy groups using inverse probability of treatment weighting with the propensity score, with further covariate adjustment to account for differences in baseline characteristics. Of the initial 363 patients, 219 were ultimately included in the analysis, or 60.3%. Among those, 48 patients (21.9%) had preexisting hematological conditions.

Around 78 patients (35.6%) were treated for a shorter period (median 7 days; interquartile range 5-8 days), while 141 patients (64.4%) were treated for a longer period (median 15 days; interquartile range 12–23.5 days). Deaths at 30 days were comparable between the two groups (19.2% vs. 22.0%; adjusted OR, 1.15; p 0.773). The secondary outcome measures did not differ between the two groups. However, the total and post-bacteremia hospitalization durations were considerably (p<0.05) shorter in the short-course therapy group. Patients with uncomplicated VRE bacteremia may not fare worse after receiving shorter treatment courses, as suggested by our research.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1198743X22004608