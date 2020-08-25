MONDAY, Aug. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Nine individual antihypertensive agents from the classes of angiotensin agents, calcium antagonists, and β-blockers are associated with reduced rates of depression, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in Hypertension.

Lars Vedel Kessing, M.D., from Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, Denmark, and colleagues examined whether the 41 most commonly used individual antihypertensive drugs were associated with an altered risk for incident depression using Danish population-based registers. Participants were included in the study in January 2005 and were followed to December 2015.

The researchers found significantly reduced rates of depression with continued use of angiotensin agents, calcium antagonists, and β-blockers, but not with diuretic use. Individual drugs associated with reduced rates of depression included enalapril and ramipril; amlodipine, verapamil, and verapamil combinations; and propranolol, atenolol, bisoprolol, and carvedilol. None of the drugs were associated with an elevated depression risk.

“Our study’s findings could help guide prescriptions for patients with high blood pressure who are at risk of developing depression, those with prior depression or anxiety, and patients with a family history of depression,” Kessing said in a statement. “If depression develops, a medication switch may be considered to one of the nine antihypertensive medications that lowered depression risk.”

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

