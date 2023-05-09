The following is a summary of “How to use quality indicators for antimicrobial stewardship in your hospital: a practical example on outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy,” published in the February 2023 issue of Clinical Microbiology and Infections Disease by Stemkens et al.

To show a stewardship group how to utilize quality indicators (QIs) to evaluate the current state of antibiotic management at their institution and set goals for progress. Guidelines are derived from the field of implementation science, scholarly literature, and the expertise of clinicians and researchers with a background in Antimicrobial stewardship (AMS).

Step-by-step instructions are provided for AMS teams interested in utilizing QIs to assess the quality of antibiotic prescribing. An audit of patients receiving outpatient parenteral antibiotic therapy in four hospitals is described, and its results are used to explain and demonstrate the ideas underlying each stage.

Antibiotic quality can only be improved by first measuring it with reliable QIs. This comprehensive guide will show AMS teams how to implement quality indicators in a hospital setting and pinpoint areas needing attention. This improves the efficiency and effectiveness of their AMS program.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1198743X22003718