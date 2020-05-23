FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The antiobesity medications (AOMs) phentermine and topiramate may help mitigate weight regain (WR) after Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) surgery, according to a study published online May 22 in Obesity.

Nawfal W. Istfan, M.D., Ph.D., from Boston University, and colleagues reviewed electronic medical records of 1,196 patients who underwent RYGB between 2004 and 2015. By comparing each patient’s weight during subsequent postoperative office visits with nadir weight (lowest after RYGB), the researchers evaluated WR while taking into consideration the interval during which WR occurred. Patients who were prescribed AOMs and came to follow-up visits were classified as adherent users, while nonadherent patients were those who missed their follow-up visits.

Of the 760 patients included in the cohort, 46.1 percent were documented AOM users: 34.0, 21.1, and 44.0 percent were prescribed phentermine alone, topiramate alone, and a combination of phentermine and topiramate, respectively. The researchers found that use of phentermine and topiramate, individually or in combination, was associated with significant reductions in WR after RYGB in three statistical models.

“Phentermine and topiramate could play a role in the management of weight relapse after RYGB,” the authors write. “However, the full potential of these agents and newer AOMs to counter weight recidivism and prevent the recurrence of obesity-related comorbidities needs to be further explored in prospective clinical trials.”

One author disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

