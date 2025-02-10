SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Antipsychotic Dose Linked to Tardive Dyskinesia Risk

Feb 10, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Gouda M, et al. Analysis of antipsychotic dosage in patients with tardive dyskinesia: A case-control study using the claims database of the corporate health insurance association. J Clin Psychopharmacol. 2024;44(4):378-385. doi:10.1097/JCP.0000000000001880

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement