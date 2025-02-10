Antipsychotic Dose Linked to Tardive Dyskinesia Risk

Photo Credit: Synthetick

Antipsychotics at doses greater than 75 mg/day are associated with an increased risk for tardive dyskinesia (TD), according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology. The researchers examined the association between antipsychotic doses and the risk for TD in clinical practice in a population of patients aged 15 years or older with a diagnosis of schizophrenia, depression, or bipolar disorder. Patients newly diagnosed with TD were matched with a control group in a 1:10 ratio. The analysis population included 58,452 patients; 80 were identified as TD cases. The researchers found that doses greater than 75 mg/day at the last prescription and as the maximum dose before the date of TD diagnosis were associated with a significantly increased risk for TD. The odds ratios were 3.40 and 3.50 when comparing doses greater than or equal to 300 mg/day with doses ranging from 75 to 300 mg/day at the last prescription and as the maximum dose before the first diagnosis of TD, respectively.