The following is the summary of “Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Complicating Therapy With Inotersen, an Antisense Oligonucleotide Inhibitor: A Case Report,” published in the May 2023 issue of the Kidney Diseases by Law et al.

Hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTRv) patients with polyneuropathy may benefit from Inotersen, an antisense oligonucleotide inhibitor. There have been reports of inotersen causing nephrotoxicity and even leading to renal failure. In this article, the researchers review the literature on inotersen-induced nephrotoxicity and describe the first instance of inotersen-associated nephrotic syndrome due to FSGS. They present the case of a woman in her early 30s who developed nephrotic syndrome seven months after starting inotersen and was found to have ATTRv coupled with the V50M transthyretin (TTR) variation. Renal histopathology revealed FSGS with little amyloid accumulation in the glomeruli.

The clinical and biochemical symptoms of nephrotic syndrome resolved entirely once inotersen treatment was stopped. The nephrotoxicity of inotersen is relatively high. Crescentic glomerulonephritis occurred in 3% of individuals in the therapy arm of the phase 3 NEURO-TTR clinical study. All patients had the V50M variation of TTR, which is linked to kidney amyloid accumulation. This example adds to the growing evidence linking inotersen to kidney illness. It suggests that stopping treatment with the drug alone may be enough to resolve renal issues without further immunosuppression. Patients on inotersen for ATTRv who have already developed renal amyloid should have regular kidney function monitoring.

TTR stabilizers like tafamidis, RNA-targeted therapies like patisiran and inotersen (and their second-generation counterparts, vutrisiran and eplontersen, respectively), and novel in vivo gene editing therapeutics have all revolutionized the treatment of ATTRv amyloidosis in recent years. To their knowledge, no cases of glomerulonephritis have been reported during the ongoing clinical studies of these medicines in patients with ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy. The future looks bright for ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy treatments because of rising awareness.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0272638622009295