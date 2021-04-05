The ANXA2 gene has high specificity and sensitivity as a detection marker for cervical cancer and can assist in the diagnosis of the disease, according to a study published in Biomarkers in Medicine. Investigators who used bioinformatics analysis and experimental verification of ANXA2 expression in cervical cancer found that ANXA2 expression was higher in cancer tissues than in non-cancer tissues. Although ANXA2 was expressed in cell membranes of non-cancer tissues, it was expressed in both the cell membranes and the cytoplasm of cancer tissues. ANXA2 expression was also more pronounced in squamous cell carcinomas and was associated with decreased overall survival of patients, with the data suggesting that protein expression was associated with invasion and migration of tumors.