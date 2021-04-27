Four new posters examining long-term analyses of deutetrabenazine tablets and clinical outcome measures in schizophrenia will be presented at the upcoming 2021 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting taking place May 1-3, 2021.

Long-term efficacy, safety, and tolerability data from the pivotal ARM-TD and AIM-TD clinical trials will also be highlighted, as well as a 3-year open-label extension study for deutetrabenazine in the treatment of tardive dyskinesia (TD). These analyses examined the improvements in quality of life (QoL) and patient-centered outcomes with deutetrabenazine by assessing QoL via modified craniocervical dystonia questionnaire (mCDQ-24) scores and patient-centered outcomes via abnormal involuntary movement scale (AIMS) scores through week 106 in a three-year open-label extension study. Exposure-adjusted incidence rates (EAIRs) were used to assess the frequency of adverse events (AEs) through week 145 of the study.

Additionally, a comprehensive overview of the clinical outcome measures used in schizophrenia over the past 10 years will be presented.

The full set of data to be presented includes:

Tardive Dyskinesia

Poster 4849: Long-Term Deutetrabenazine Treatment Is Associated with Sustained Improvements in Quality of Life in Patients with Tardive Dyskinesia

Poster 4390: Improvements in Patient-Centered Outcome Measures with Long-Term Deutetrabenazine Treatment among patients with Tardive Dyskinesia

Poster 4807: Long-Term Safety of Deutetrabenazine in Patients with Tardive Dyskinesia: Results from the Completed, 3-year Open-Label Extension Study

Schizophrenia

Poster 4744: Clinical Outcome Assessment Instruments in Schizophrenia: A Scoping Review

Posters will be available online at the start of the meeting on May 1, 2021 and can be accessed via the APA meeting website at: www.psychiatry.org/annualmeeting.