Data from the real-world RE-KINECT study were analyzed to better understand the impact of tardive dyskinesia (TD) on wellbeing and health state in patients who are aware of their TD. Over 200 adults with over 3 months of antipsychotic exposure were evaluated. Patient-reported assessments as follows: impact of possible TD: “none”, “some”, or “a lot” on physical abilities; the Sheehan Disability Scale (0 to 30 (maximum disruption); and the EQ-5D 5-Level visual analog scale 0 to 100 (best possible health).

Based on responses from all 82 aware patients, mental health ranked highest as the most worrisome condition, followed by movement disorders. Mental health and movement disorders required the most time to manage.

Results from the RE-KINECT study show the potential impact of possible TD on overall well-being. In patients who were aware of their possible TD, greater negative impact on physical abilities (“some” or “a lot” versus “none”) was associated with greater functional impairment and diminished overall health. Mental health and movement disorder comorbidities were the most worrisome categories and required most time management. The results indicate the importance of asking patients how TD affects their daily lives and monitoring treatment in areas of most concern.

Poster Session 11 Monday, May 03 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM

ASTRACT: Stanley Caroff; Paul Lewis; Morgan Bron; Ericha Franey; Rahul Dhanda

https://www.psychiatry.org/psychiatrists/meetings/annual-meeting