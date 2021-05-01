There is growing number of treatment-refractory patients in psychiatric practice. Although evidence-based treatments may be effective in most patients, there is a significant number of psychiatric patients, who may not have an adequate response to currently available psychotropic medications, especially in treatment-refractory patient populations in a state hospital setting or community mental health centers.

Over a relatively short period of time several molecules with extremely novel mechanisms of action (MOA) have been approved by the FDA for some novel indications, such as tardive dyskinesia, pseudobulbar affect, Parkinson’s disease psychosis and female hypoactive sexual desire disorder. These newly approved neuro-psychopharmacological molecules, while they should not be used routinely for indications not approved by the FDA, may be useful to consider for treatment-refractory patients.

An abstract to be presented at the APA 2021 will discuss a novel, but rational and mMOA-based uses of new and some relatively older psychotropic medications for treatment-refractory patient population, who have not responded and/or tolerated currently used psychotropic medications.

Recently published case reports, case series and reviews (1-10) will be reviewed by the research group to provide background information to define Innovative Psychopharmacology:

