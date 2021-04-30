Researchers presented the findings of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) benefits on anxiety, depression, and quality of life in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia

“Today, no reviews have analyzed specific adaptations and their potential efficacies in mood and sleep disorders for persons with cognitive impairment and dementia,” said lead author Jeff Wang, MD candidate at McGovern Medical School, Austin, Texas.

A review of literature from PubMed, Embase, and PsycINFO databases included 12 studies categorized based on intervention focuses and primary and secondary outcomes: depression, anxiety, quality of life, and insomnia. “CBT showed a reduction in insomnia and improvements in sleep quality. However, the lack of studies analyzing the effects of CBT on insomnia suggest that there is insufficient evidence to draw conclusions on overall efficacy. These results may inform the design of future clinical trials in dementia and warrant further investigation into insomnia outcomes,” researchers said.

In addition to CBT, other non-pharmacological interventions, such as cognitive stimulation and meditation, have demonstrated mood improvement in patients with dementia or MCI.

