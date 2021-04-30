APA is pleased to announce that Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will deliver the 2021 William C. Menninger Memorial Convocation Lecture on May 2.

At NIAID, Fauci oversees an extensive research portfolio focused on infectious and immune-mediated diseases. As the long-time chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, he has made numerous seminal contributions in basic and clinical research; he is regarded as one of the world’s most-cited biomedical scientists. He was one of the principal architects of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, a program that has saved millions of lives throughout the developing world.

Recently, he has been the most public face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, advocating for social distancing, use of personal protective equipment, and other measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

He has spoken at multiple meetings of medical specialty organizations. At the meeting of the Academy of Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry last fall, Fauci outlined the public-private effort led by the NIH involving pharmaceutical companies pursuing several different strategies but with common primary and secondary endpoints, shared databases, and common safety monitoring protocols overseen by NIH.

He cited profound disparities in illness related to COVID-19 among African Americans and Latinos, due in part to the higher prevalence of comorbidities in these populations and the likelihood that the jobs held by these individuals require them to be exposed to more people. He also referenced the spike in mental illness, including substance use and suicidal ideation associated with extreme restrictions, and the mental health crisis facing medical workers.

65th Convocation of Distinguished Fellows Sunday, May 2, 2021

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. EST

This plenary session includes a special lecture from Anthony Fauci, M.D.

