App Could Improve PrEP Uptake in People Who Inject Drugs

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Alena Butusava

A pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) smartphone app shows potential to improve awareness and uptake among persons who inject drugs (PWID), according to findings published in AIDS Care. Mohammad Rifat Haider, PhD, and colleagues obtained data from 130 PWID. About half said they were aware of PrEP (51.5%), and more than half used the Internet daily (65.4%). Most had a mobile device with Internet access (89.2%), but nearly three-quarters (72.3%) did not seek HIV information online. However, almost half (49.2%) said they were willing to use a PrEP-focused app. Willingness to use a PrEP app was more common among PWID who sought out information about HIV (adjusted OR [aOR], 2.69; 95% CI, 1.06-6.86) than those who did not and in those who had never or rarely engaged in HIV testing (aOR, 4.11; 95% CI, 1.52-11.14) than those who were tested more often. “A PrEP app may be a promising strategy for increasing PrEP awareness and uptake among PWID,” Dr. Haider and colleagues wrote.