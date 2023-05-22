Non-Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pneumonia and COVID-19 have similar clinical features but last for different periods, and consequently, require different treatment protocols. Therefore, they must be differentially diagnosed. This study uses artificial intelligence (AI) to classify the two forms of pneumonia using mainly laboratory test data.

Various AI models are applied, including boosting models known for deftly solving classification problems. In addition, important features that affect the classification prediction performance are identified using the feature importance technique and SHapley Additive exPlanations method. Despite the data imbalance, the developed model exhibits robust performance.

eXtreme gradient boosting, category boosting, and light gradient boosted machine yield an area under the receiver operating characteristic of 0.99 or more, accuracy of 0.96-0.97, and F1-score of 0.96-0.97. In addition, D-dimer, eosinophil, glucose, aspartate aminotransferase, and basophil, which are rather nonspecific laboratory test results, are demonstrated to be important features in differentiating the two disease groups.

The boosting model, which excels in producing classification models using categorical data, excels in developing classification models using linear numerical data, such as laboratory tests. Finally, the proposed model can be applied in various fields to solve classification problems.

Copyright © 2023 The Author(s). Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.