Approximately 7 Percent of U.S. Population Uninsured in 2023

TUESDAY, June 18, 2024 (HealthDay News) — In 2023, 7.6 percent of the U.S. civilian noninstitutionalized population was uninsured, according to early estimates from the National Health Interview Survey, 2023, released by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Robin A. Cohen, Ph.D., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues used data from the 2023 National Health Interview Survey to present health insurance coverage estimates, along with trends from 2019 through 2023.

The researchers found that 25.0 million people of all ages (7.6 percent) were uninsured at the time of the interview in 2023. This number was lower, but not significantly so, than the number seen in 2022 (27.6 million people [8.4 percent]). Among adults ages 18 to 64 years, 10.9 percent were uninsured at the time of the interview in 2023, while 23.0 and 68.1 percent had public and private health insurance coverage, respectively. Among children aged 0 to 17 years, 3.9, 44.2, and 54.0 percent were uninsured, had public coverage, and had private health insurance coverage, respectively.

In 2023, 4.8 percent of those younger than 65 years had exchange-based coverage, with higher coverage seen among males than females (5.1 versus 4.4 percent). From 2019 to 2023, there was an increase seen in the percentage of people younger than 65 years with exchange-based coverage, from 3.7 to 4.8 percent.

