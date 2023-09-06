 ARAMIS: Can Anakinra Alleviate Acute Myocarditis? - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

ARAMIS: Can Anakinra Alleviate Acute Myocarditis?

Sep 06, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Kerneis M, et al. The ARAMIS trial: anakinra versus placebo, a double blind randomized controlled trial, for the treatment of acute myocarditis. Hot Line 7, ESC Congress 2023, 25–28 August, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST