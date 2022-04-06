Managing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is still a difficult task. The growing popularity of cannabis-based treatments for a variety of illnesses has piqued the curiosity of rheumatology patients. Their safety and effectiveness in RA, on the other hand, were unknown. For a study, researchers sought to conduct a systematic review of the body of data to establish if cannabis, cannabis-derived products, and synthetic cannabinoids are effective treatments for rheumatoid arthritis.

An electronic search was conducted in the Epistemonikos database to discover systematic reviews and primary research that met our clinical query. In Epistemonikos, the evidence was organized into a pivot table. The selected reviews were used to gather information and data from primary research. Finally, utilizing the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation process, extracted data were reanalyzed, and a summary of findings table was prepared.

About 26 systematic reviews were found, however, only 1 randomized trial addressing the clinical issue was included. Cannabis, cannabis-derived medicines, and synthetic cannabinoids may lower disease activity modestly in patients with RA. Its usage may result in little to no pain relief and may marginally increase nervous system adverse effects. The data on the influence of cannabis, cannabis-derived products, and synthetic cannabinoids on the risk of significant adverse outcomes was quite ambiguous.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Fulltext/2022/03000/Are_Cannabis,_Cannabis_Derived_Products,_and.50.aspx