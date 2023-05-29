The following is a summary of “POEMS syndrome: origination from clonal plasma cells or B cells?,” published in the March 2023 issue of Hematology by Zhou, et al.

For a case report, researchers sought to demonstrate the potential effectiveness of a standard bendamustine plus rituximab (BR) regimen combined with a low dose of lenalidomide for POEMS syndrome complicated with monoclonal B-cell lymphocytosis.

The case of a 65-year-old male who presented with bilateral soles numbness and weight loss for half a year, abdominal distension for half a month, and chest tightness and shortness of breath for one day was reviewed. The patient was diagnosed with POEMS syndrome complicated with monoclonal B-cell lymphocytosis (non-CLL type) and treated with a standard BR regimen with a low dose of lenalidomide.

After four treatment cycles, the patient’s ascites and neurological symptoms disappeared. In addition, the patient’s renal function, IgA, and VEGF levels all returned to normal.

POEMS syndrome is a rare disorder that can be difficult to diagnose. Its clonal origin remains controversial, with some arguing that it originates from abnormal plasma cell clones and others believing that both plasma and B cells can be the potential culprit. Treatment for POEMS syndrome mainly targets the plasma cell clone, but the case suggested that other treatments may also be effective. Further studies were needed to determine the most effective treatment regimens for POEMS syndrome.

