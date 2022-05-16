The contributions of respiratory function and gas exchange were ignored in risk classification for acute pulmonary embolism (PE). For a study, researchers sought to determine the role of arterial partial pressure of oxygen (PO2) and diffusion function as predictive biomarkers. They gathered information from hospitalized individuals with acute PE. To predict 30-day death, they employed Spearman’s correlation coefficient and Cox regression analysis to investigate the clinical and prognostic values of PO2 and predicted percentage diffusing lung capacity for carbon monoxide (DLCO percent pred).

They included 309 patients (mean age: 67.93+13.31 years), 46.6% of whom were men and 12.62% of whom were hemodynamically unstable. The 30-day all-cause death rates in the high-, intermediate high-, intermediate low-, and low-risk groups, respectively, were 7.7%, 4.7%, 2.9%, and 0.0% (P< 0.05). PO2 (P=0.012) and DLCO% pred (P=0.036) levels differed considerably between the four risk groups. PO2, DLCO% pred, PO2*DLCO% pred, and other indicators (P<0.05) had substantial relationships, particularly troponin I, N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide, and systolic pulmonary artery pressure. In haemodynamically stable patients, PO2 and PO2*DLCO% pred were predictive indicators for mortality (hazard ratio [HR] 0.618, 95% CI 0.389–0.980, P=0.041, and HR 0.501, 95% CI 0.26–0.96, P=0.036, respectively). In both, all patients and those who were hemodynamically stable, a lower PO2 (8 kPa) was linked with a greater risk of death (HR 9.462, 95% CI 2.365–37.860, P=0.001 and HR 6.597, 95% CI 1.102–39.495, P=0.039, respectively). In all patients, including those who were hemodynamically stable, PO2, PO2*DLCO% pred, and PO2 8 kPa were predictors of 30-day all-cause death.

