Arterial Stiffness Assessments May Help Patients With Obesity

Photo Credit: Chinnachart Martmoh

Arterial stiffness assessment may help prevent obesity-related cardiovascular events, according to a study published in Frontiers in Medicine. Denisa Pescari, MD, and colleagues evaluated pulse wave analysis (PWA) parameters in patients who are overweight or obese to develop a prediction model for arterial stiffness. The study involved 84 adults aged 18-85 years, and researchers assessed participants’ lifestyle habits, family history, clinical markers (BMI, waist-to-hip ratio, waist circumference), and body composition. The authors conducted PWA using the Mobil-O-Graph device, measuring parameters like pulse wave velocity (PWV), augmentation index, central and peripheral BPs, and heart rate. The results showed that family history of cardiovascular disease correlated with all PWA parameters, while family history of obesity was associated with PWV, diastolic BP, and central systolic BP. Factors like smoking, insufficient sleep, and physical inactivity also correlated with higher PWV. Body composition analysis revealed a link between trunk fat mass and arterial stiffness. Additionally, insulin resistance correlated positively with PWV, while HDL-c and vitamin D were inversely related. The researchers concluded arterial stiffness assessment was a useful tool for managing obesity-related cardiovascular risks.