TUESDAY, Nov. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) — U.S. government worker compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate had reached 95 percent as of Monday, which was the deadline set by the Biden administration.

“Already 95 percent of USG [federal government] employees are in compliance with the President’s vax requirement,” White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz wrote on Twitter, The Washington Post reported. “There are no disruptions related to the requirement; we’ll avoid COVID-related disruptions through vaccinations. Today isn’t a cliff, and we’ll be working with employees.”

Only about 59 percent of the general population are fully vaccinated, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. About 98 percent of Customs and Border Protection employees and nearly 93 percent of Transportation Security Administration workers have met the vaccine requirement, Homeland Security Secretary Marsha Espinosa said Monday on Twitter. There will not be “any disruptions to holiday travel from the vaccination requirement,” she added.

According to federal guidelines, employees who do not comply with the vaccine mandate first face a five-day “education and counseling” period. If the employee still “does not demonstrate progress,” the person should be suspended for 14 days or less. Those who continue to avoid vaccination during the suspension risk removal, The Post reported, and contractors could have their contracts discontinued or not renewed.

