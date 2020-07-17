ASCO Lung Cancer Conference Reportv2.indd

Phase 3 CASPIAN Trial Update: Results & Perspectives

More than 10% of patients with ES-SCLC on durvalumab plus chemo had not progressed at two years. An interview with the Senior Investigator.

Phase III ADAURA Trial Exceeds the Hype for NSCLC

Adjuvant osimertinib may become the new standard in EGFR-Mutant NSCLC.

Chemoimmunotherapy: Efficacy Among Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

Taofeek Owonikoko, MD, PhD, MSCR, a session discussant in chemoimmunotherapy at ASCO 2020, discusses the promising advances in SCLC treatment.

MET Mutation Inhibitor Associated with Tumor Reductions in NSCLC

Treatment with the investigative agent tepotinib appears to produce a response in about half of patients diagnosed with metastatic or relapsed NSCLC.