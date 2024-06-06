ASCO: Osimertinib Improves Progression-Free Survival in EGFR-Mutated Lung Cancer

WEDNESDAY, June 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) — For patients with unresectable stage III EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), treatment with osimertinib results in significantly longer progression-free survival, according to a study published online June 2 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 31 to June 4 in Chicago.

Shun Lu, M.D., from Shanghai Chest Hospital, and colleagues conducted a double-blind trial involving patients with unresectable EGFR-mutated stage III NSCLC without progression during or after chemoradiotherapy. Participants were randomly assigned to receive osimertinib or placebo (143 and 73 patients, respectively) until disease progression or discontinuation of the regimen.

The researchers found that compared with placebo, osimertinib resulted in a significant progression-free survival benefit, with median progression-free survival of 39.1 and 5.6 months with osimertinib and placebo, respectively (hazard ratio for disease progression or death, 0.16; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.10 to 0.24; P < 0.001). At 12 months, the percentage of patients who were alive and progression-free was 74 and 22 percent with osimertinib and placebo, respectively. Based on interim survival data, 36-month overall survival was 84 and 74 percent with osimertinib and placebo, respectively (hazard ratio for death, 0.81; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.42 to 1.56; P = 0.53). The incidence of adverse events of grade 3 or higher was 35 and 12 percent in the osimertinib and placebo groups, respectively.

“Treatment with osimertinib after chemoradiotherapy resulted in significantly longer progression-free survival than placebo among patients with unresectable stage III EGFR-mutated NSCLC,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, which manufactures osimertinib and funded the study.

