The American Society of Clinical Oncology is the leading oncology research meeting worldwide, but just like other medical conferences, ASCO 2020 was forced to make many changes to deliver on its promise to provide the best of the best in cancer research.

Thus, this year ASCO will be a virtual meeting slated for May 29-31, but even without big tent presentations, the agenda is still packed with relevant clinical information.

Here, for example, is a partial list of Phase III trials that will be presented — including, of course Covid-19 findings:

Bladder cancer

An interim analysis of avelumab (Pfizer and Merck KGaA’s Bavencio), a PD-L1 inhibitor, as maintenance therapy after platinum-based first-line chemotherapy in advanced bladder cancer.

Breast cancer

The detailed results of the KEYNOTE-355 trial of a PD-1 inhibitor (pembrolizumab, Merck MSD’s Keytruda) in triple-negative breast cancer, which have already been reported as positive.

Colorectal cancer (CRC)

Progression-free survival (PFS) data from the KEYNOTE-177 trial of a PD-1 inhibitor (pembrolizumab, Merck MSD’s Keytruda) versus standard therapy in first-line advanced CRC.

The results of the DESTINY-CRC01 trial of an antibody-drug conjugate (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu) for HER2+ metastatic colorectal cancer.

Covid-19

Data from the Covid-19 and Cancer Consortium (CCC19).

A symposium on the impact of type of cancer therapy and Covid-19 therapy on survival.

Gastric cancer

The detailed results of the DESTINY-Gastric01 trial of an antibody-drug conjugate (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu) for HER2+ advanced gastric cancer.

Leukemia

The results of the pivotal QUAZAR-AML-001 trial of an hypomethylating agent (oral azacitidine, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s CC-486) as maintenance therapy in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Lung cancer

The detailed results of the KEYNOTE-604 trial of a PD-1 inhibitor (pembrolizumab, Merck MSD’s Keytruda) + etoposide + platinum for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The trial has already been reported to have failed.

The detailed results of the CheckMate-9LA trial of a combination of a PD-1 inhibitor + a CTLA4 inhibitor – nivolumab (Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo) + ipilimumab (Yervoy) – with limited chemotherapy in first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The 3-year results of the CheckMate-227 trial of a combination of a PD-1 inhibitor + a CTLA4 inhibitor – nivolumab (Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo) + ipilimumab (Yervoy) – in first-line PD-L1+ metastatic NSCLC patients.

The results of the LIBRETTO-001 trial of a newly approved RET-fusion inhibitor (selpercatinib, LOXO-292, Lilly/Loxo Oncology’s Retevmo) in RET-fusion+ NSCLC.

The detailed results of the ADAURA trial of an irreversible EGFR inhibitor (osimertinib, AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso) in EGFR+ NSCLC. The trial was stopped early by the independent data monitoring committee for overwhelming efficacy.

Multiple myeloma

The results of the pivotal BOSTON trial of a less frequent dosing regimen in multiple myeloma, SVd versus Vd — a once-weekly oral export inhibitor (selinexor, Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Xpovio) + a once-weekly proteasome inhibitor (bortezomib, Takeda’s Velcade) + low-dose dexamethasone — versus standard twice-weekly bortezomib + low-dose dexamethasone.

Ovarian cancer

The final overall survival results of the Phase III SOLO-2 trial of a PARP inhibitor (olaparib, AstraZeneca’s Lynparza) in BRCA-mutated, platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer.

Prostate cancer

The final overall survival results of the ARAMIS trial of a synthetic non-steroidal androgen receptor (AR) antagonist (darolutamide, Bayer’s Nubeqa) in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC)

Survival data from the TIVO-3 trial of a VEGF-TKI – tivozanib (Aveo Oncology’s Fotivda).

Urothelial cancer

The results of the JAVELIN-Bladder-100 trial of a PD-L1 inhibitor (avelumab, Pfizer and Merck KGaA’s Bavencio).

Lynne Peterson, Contributing Writer, Senior Writer for Trends-in-Medicine

