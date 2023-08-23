Aspergillus Sensitization and ABPA Prevalence in Adults with Bronchial Asthma

The following is a summary of “Prevalence of Aspergillus Sensitization and Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis in Adults With Bronchial Asthma: A Systematic Review of Global Data,” published in the June 2023 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Agarwal et al.

The prevalence of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) among asthmatic patients is unknown and likely varies by geographic region. This review aims to estimate the prevalence of Aspergillus sensitization (AS) and ABPA in adults with bronchial asthma by conducting a systematic literature search. The researchers searched PubMed and Embase for studies reporting the prevalence of AS or ABPA in at least 50 asthmatic individuals. The primary objective was to determine the incidence of ABPA.

The secondary goal was to assess the prevalence of AS and ABPA in asthmatic patients with AS. They aggregated prevalence estimates using a random-effects model and investigated the factors influencing prevalence using multivariate meta-regression. From the 11,801 documents retrieved, 86 studies with 25,770 asthmatic participants met the inclusion criteria. The majority of investigations were conducted at tertiary care centers. The aggregate prevalence of ABPA in asthma was 11.3% (95% CI: 8.7-14.2%; 47 studies; 9,822 asthmatic subjects).

The aggregated prevalence of AS in asthma (73 studies; 23,003 asthmatic subjects) was 25.1% (95% CI, 20.5-30%), while the majority of ABPA in AS was 37.0% (95% CI, 27.9-46.6). Multivariate meta-regression identified studies published as the only factor associated with higher ABPA prevalence (odds ratio, 1.11; 95% CIl, 1.01-1.23). Significant statistical heterogeneity and publication bias were present. They discovered a high prevalence of ABPA in adult asthmatic subjects, highlighting the need for ABPA screening in all asthmatic patients seeking tertiary care.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213219823004208