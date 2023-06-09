The following is a summary of “Evaluation of Brain-Body Health in Individuals With Common Neuropsychiatric Disorders,” published in the April 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Tian, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the health status of the brain and seven body systems in common neuropsychiatric disorders to identify potential therapeutic targets and enable a systematic assessment of brain-body health in patients.

Data from multiple population-based neuroimaging biobanks in the US, UK, and Australia were harmonized for this cross-sectional study. The study included adults aged 18 to 95 years with a lifetime diagnosis of one or more common neuropsychiatric disorders (schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, generalized anxiety disorder) and a healthy comparison group. The data were collected between March 2006 and December 2020. The main outcomes were deviations from normative reference ranges for composite health scores representing the health and function of the brain and seven body systems. Secondary outcomes included accurately classifying diagnoses (disease vs. control) and differentiating between diagnoses (disease vs. disease).

The study included 85,748 participants with preselected neuropsychiatric disorders, of which 36,324 were male. Additionally, there were 87,420 healthy control individuals, with 40,560 of them being male. The analysis revealed that body health, especially scores indexing metabolic, hepatic, and immune health, deviated from normative reference ranges for all four neuropsychiatric disorders studied. Poor body health was a more pronounced manifestation of illness compared to brain changes in schizophrenia (AUC for body = 0.81 [95% CI, 0.79-0.82]; AUC for brain = 0.79 [95% CI, 0.79-0.79]), bipolar disorder (AUC for body = 0.67 [95% CI, 0.67-0.68]; AUC for brain = 0.58 [95% CI, 0.57-0.58]), depression (AUC for body = 0.67 [95% CI, 0.67-0.68]; AUC for brain = 0.58 [95% CI, 0.58-0.58]), and anxiety (AUC for body = 0.63 [95% CI, 0.63-0.63]; AUC for brain = 0.57 [95% CI, 0.57-0.58]). However, brain health differentiated distinct neuropsychiatric diagnoses more accurately than body health. For instance, in differentiating schizophrenia from other conditions, the mean AUC was 0.70 (95% CI, 0.70-0.71) for body health and 0.79 (95% CI, 0.79-0.80) for brain health. Similarly, in the differentiation of bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety from other conditions, the mean AUC values for body and brain health were as follows: bipolar disorder-other: body = 0.60 [95% CI, 0.59-0.60], brain = 0.65 [95% CI, 0.65-0.65]; depression-other: body = 0.61 [95% CI, 0.60-0.63], brain = 0.65 [95% CI, 0.65-0.66]; anxiety-other: body = 0.63 [95% CI, 0.62-0.63], brain = 0.66 [95% CI, 0.65-0.66].

The cross-sectional investigation found that the imprint of poor bodily health was significant and mainly overlapped among neuropsychiatric diseases. Regular bodily health checks and care that integrate physical and mental health issues may lessen the negative effects of physical comorbidity in those with mental illness.

Source: jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/article-abstract/2804355