Assessing Fall Risk in Heart Failure Patients: Insights from the 6MWT

The following is a summary of “6-minute walk test and fall risk in patients with heart failure: A cross-sectional study,” published in the December 2023 issue of Cardiology by Ozdemir et al.

The study aimed to explore the potential correlation between functional capacity and fall risk among patients with heart failure (HF) and discern variations in clinical parameters between patients with and without fall risk. Involving 64 HF patients, fall risk was assessed using the Activity-Specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC), while functional capacity was evaluated through the 6-minute walk test (6MWT). Additionally, functional balance and mobility were measured using the Berg Balance Scale (BBS), timed up-and-go test (TUG), and five times sit-to-stand (5-STS) test. Comorbidities and dyspnea perception were analyzed using the Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) and modified Medical Research Council (MRC).

The logistic regression analysis indicated an association between the 6MWT and fall risk, showcasing an odds ratio of 0.979 (0.970–0.989, p < 0.001). Moreover, the 6MWT revealed discriminative potential for identifying increased fall risk in HF patients, with a defined cutoff value of 248 meters. Patients identified as having heightened fall risk exhibited a shorter 6MWT distance, lower BBS scores, reduced gait speed, and higher CCI and mMRC scores, alongside experiencing a greater number of falls, longer TUG and 5STS durations, compared to those without an elevated fall risk (p < 0.05).

The study’s outcomes emphasize the utility of the 6MWT as a valuable tool in promptly identifying potential balance issues and heightened fall risk in patients with HF. Notably, the 6MWT offers valuable insights into both fall risk/balance confidence and functional capacity, thereby serving as a dual assessment measure to address these crucial aspects of HF patient care.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0147956323002790