Assessing Liver Function Abnormalities in Turner Syndrome Patients: Exploring Risk Factors and Fibrosis Risk Evaluation

The following is a summary of “Focus on Liver Function Abnormalities in Patients With Turner Syndrome: Risk Factors and Evaluation of Fibrosis Risk,” published in the September 2023 issue of Endocrinology by Bourcigaux, et al.

Patients with Turner syndrome (TS) have been known to experience liver function abnormalities (LFAs), including a risk of cirrhosis. However, the extent and severity of liver damage in a large cohort of adult TS patients need to be assessed. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the types and prevalence of LFAs in adult TS patients, identify their risk factors, and assess the severity of liver damage using a noninvasive fibrosis marker.

The retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted at a single center. Data were collected during day hospital visits, and various measures, including liver enzymes (alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, gamma-glutamyl transferase, alkaline phosphatase), the FIB-4 score, liver ultrasound imaging, elastography, and liver biopsies (when available) were used as primary outcome measures.

A total of 264 TS patients were evaluated at an average age of 31.15 ± 11.48 years. LFAs were found in 42.8% of patients. Risk factors included age, body mass index, insulin resistance, and the presence of an X isochromosome (Xq). The mean FIB-4 score for the entire cohort was 0.67 ± 0.41, with less than 10% of patients at high risk of developing fibrosis. Cirrhosis was observed in 2 out of 19 liver biopsies. The prevalence of LFAs was not significantly different between premenopausal patients with natural cycles and those receiving hormone replacement therapy (P = .063). Hormone replacement medication and aberrant gamma-glutamyl transferase levels had no statistically significant link, according to a multivariate analysis corrected for age (P =.12).

TS patients have a high prevalence of LFAs, although only a small percentage (less than 10%) are at high risk of fibrosis. The FIB-4 score is useful and should be part of routine screening. Longitudinal studies and improved collaboration with hepatologists can enhance the understanding of liver disease in TS patients.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/9/2255/7075202?redirectedFrom=fulltext