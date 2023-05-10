The following is a summary of the “Quality of MALDI-TOF mass spectra in routine diagnostics: results from an international external quality assessment including 36 laboratories from 12 countries using 47 challenging bacterial strains,” published in the February 2023 issue of Clinical Microbiology and Infections Disease by Cuénod et al.

The matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization-time of flight (MALDI-TOF) mass spectrometry (MS) is commonly employed to determine bacterial species. However, several obstacles exist, including missing data and poor mass spectral quality (MSQ). The number of identified marker masses, measurements’ reliability, and measurements’ accuracy all serve as useful surrogates for MSQ. We set out to evaluate MSQs at diagnostic centers and the likelihood that they could be enhanced by making modest changes to existing workflows.

About 47 different bacterial strains, many of which are difficult to identify by MALDI-TOF MS, were systematically assessed using MSQ features in 36 laboratories across 12 countries to establish a baseline MSQ assessment. The MSQs were compared after a treatment consisting of thorough reported feedback and instructions on how to acquire MALDI-TOF mass spectra was implemented. Comparing the devices’ median marker mass detection (range = [2-25]), repeatability between technical replicates (range = [55%-86%], and measurement error (range = [147 ppm (parts per million)-588 ppm (parts per million)), they found that MSQ varied widely. However, devices with low MSQs in the baseline evaluation showed a general trend toward enhanced spectral quality after the intervention, as shown below.

Measurement precision increased for 80% of devices with high error (p<0.001, paired Wilcoxon test) and 60% of devices with low marker mass detection (p<0.001, paired Wilcoxon test). They have uncovered some easy workflow tweaks that can boost MSQ for low-performing devices, so labs producing a low MSQ should give them some thought. The resolution of MALDI-TOF MS’s bacterial identification depends on the reproducible detection of marker masses, which can only be achieved by improving MALDI-TOF MSQ in routine diagnostics. The external quality assessment (EQA) findings of heterogeneity call for additional research.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1198743X22002737