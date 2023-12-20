Assessing NAP as a Potential Systemic Therapy Preceding Radical Cystectomy for Cisplatin-Ineligible MIBC

The following is a summary of “Neoadjuvant Pembrolizumab Shows Promise As Effective Systemic Therapy Prior To Radical Cystectomy For Cisplatin-Ineligible Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer,” published in the April 2023 issue of Urology by Rose et al.

Patients ineligible for cisplatin-based neoadjuvant chemotherapy due to muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) pose a challenge in finding effective systemic treatments. This study aimed to compare the pathologic response rates and survival outcomes between neoadjuvant pembrolizumab (NAP) recipients and those undergoing immediate radical cystectomy (IRC).

In this retrospective analysis, 39 cisplatin-ineligible MIBC patients received NAP, while 313 underwent IRC. Neoadjuvant pembrolizumab patients demonstrated prolonged overall survival (OS) compared to IRC (median survival not reached vs. 19 months, p<0.01) and a higher complete response rate in final pathology (33% vs. 13%, p=0.03). Median OS was significantly extended in the NAP group (NR vs. 21.0 months, p<0.01) at multiple post-surgery intervals (12, 24, and 36 months, p<0.01). Cox Proportional Hazards Modeling revealed worse OS among IRC patients (hazard ratio 2.0, 95% CI 1.1 – 3.89).

These findings suggest that NAP shows promise in downstaging and improving survival outcomes for cisplatin-ineligible patients with MIBC, pending further validation from ongoing prospective randomized trials.

Source: auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000003309.09