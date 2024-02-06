Assessing Noninvasive Brain Stimulation for Managing Overactive Bladder in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

The following is a summary of “Evaluating noninvasive brain stimulation to treat overactive bladder in individuals with multiple sclerosis: a randomized controlled trial protocol,” published in the January 2024 issue of Urology by Salazar et al.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a condition marked by myelin sheath damage surrounding neurons, often resulting in various pathologies, including neurogenic lower urinary tract dysfunction (NLUTD). Existing NLUTD treatments mainly target symptom relief, but the root cause often lies in disrupted brain-to-bladder neural circuitry. This study utilizes functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), and the brain’s neural plasticity to address overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms associated with NLUTD. Employing neuro-navigation with individualized fMRI and diffusion tensor imaging data, the researchers target specific brain regions to apply tailored neuromodulation protocols, either excitatory (10 Hz for 20 min on lateral and medial pre-frontal cortex) or inhibitory (1 Hz for 20 min on the pelvic supplemental motor area). This aims to restore or reroute autonomic and sensorimotor activity between the brain and bladder. The investigators seek to assess rTMS effectiveness in women with clinically stable MS through questionnaires, bladder diaries, stimulation sessions, and analysis.

However, this study has limitations. The stochastic nature of MS complicates participant recruitment, requiring individuals with similar symptomology. Success in neuromodulation depends on intact white matter in specific brain regions, highlighting a potential challenge. Despite these challenges, the study group is confident that their results, though representing a subset of the MS community, will contribute to enhancing the quality of life for those grappling with MS and NLUTD.

