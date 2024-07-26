Assessing Patient-Reported Outcomes in PsA

Photo Credit: Seb_ra

Clinicians should consider comorbidities when assessing patient-reported outcomes in patients with PsA, according to a study published in Rheumatology International. In 267 adults with PsA, half had two or more chronic conditions. Cardiovascular diseases were most common, affecting nearly a third of patients. Multimorbidity was associated with poorer patient responses for bodily pain, physical functioning, and physical role limitations on the 36-item Short Form Health Survey (SF-36). Cardiovascular diseases were linked with worse scores on the patient-reported Multi-Dimensional Health Assessment Questionnaire, and mental disorders were linked with worse mental health, vitality, general health, social functioning, and emotional role scores on the SF-36. Additionally, higher BMI was associated with poorer physical functioning and greater pain on the patient-reported Health Assessment Questionnaire. “To choose the appropriate interventions, it is important to evaluate whether these subjective outcomes are associated mostly with the disease activity or the other factors,” the researchers wrote.