Assessing Pediatric Upper Gastrointestinal Symptoms: Clinical Utility of ADM for Comprehensive Evaluation

The following is a summary of “Clinical Utility of Antroduodenal Manometry in the Evaluation of Children with Upper Gastrointestinal Symptoms,” published in the December 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Arbizu, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the utility of antroduodenal manometry (ADM) in guiding treatment, predicting response, and its association with clinical findings in 200 children undergoing the procedure.

A retrospective review of 200 children who underwent ADM was conducted. The interpretation and parameters of ADM were compared with treatment outcomes, predominant symptoms, etiology, and ADM indications. Predominant symptoms were categorized into Group A (abdominal distention and/or vomiting) and Group B (abdominal pain and/or nausea). Etiology was classified as idiopathic or with known comorbidity. ADM indications were divided into suspected chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction (CIPO) or unexplained upper gastrointestinal (UGI) symptoms.

n was observed between a normal intestinal phase III of the migrating motor complex (MMC), idiopathic etiology, group B symptoms, and unexplained UGI symptoms. However, no variable was linked to the initial successful response. Normal small bowel phase III of the MMC and idiopathic etiology were associated with a successful response to treatment, including feeding tolerance and weaning of parenteral nutrition. No antral ADM parameter showed associations with outcomes or other comparisons. The time to overall successful treatment response was significantly shorter in patients with normal ADM and the presence of a normal phase III of the MMC.

The presence of phase III of the MMC emerged as the sole predictive ADM parameter for overall treatment response. It was also associated with group B symptoms and idiopathic etiology. The study suggested that small bowel ADM parameters were more useful in predicting outcomes, emphasizing the importance of performing ADM primarily in patients presenting with abdominal distention and/or vomiting and those being evaluated for CIPO.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/abstract/2023/12000/the_clinical_utility_of_antroduodenal_manometry_in.12.aspx