Assessing Post-Anesthesia Shivering Control With Focal Hand Warming

The following is a summary of “Focal hand warming for post-anesthesia shivering control: A simple and safe non-pharmacological approach in resource limited-area,” published in the December 2023 issue of Primary Care by Deb, et al.

Post-anesthesia shivering, a common complication that arises after surgery, has the potential to impede a patient’s recovery process and pose risks to their overall well-being. Although numerous non-pharmacological interventions have been implemented concurrently in an effort to control post-anesthesia shivering, it remains a challenging task. In cases where non-pharmacological approaches fall short, resorting to the administration of drugs becomes necessary. A highly regarded and longstanding method for raising the body’s temperature is hand warming.

Surprisingly, despite its extensive usage, scientific research has yet to comprehensively evaluate its specific role in preventing post-anesthesia shivering. For a study, researchers sought to describe how the strategic use of focused hand warming, combined with other non-pharmacological strategies, can significantly suppress post-anesthesia shivering. By incorporating the simple yet safe technique into clinical practice, there was a realistic potential to reduce reliance on pharmacological interventions, leading to improved patient outcomes and decreased associated risks or complications.

The findings from the study held the potential to inform healthcare professionals about the significant benefits and efficacy associated with integrating focal hand warming as part of a multi-modal approach to managing post-anesthesia shivering. In doing so, the overall aim was to optimize patient care and enhance recovery pathways, ensuring the highest quality medical assistance.

