Assessing Recovery Following Pancreatic Surgery: Validation of the PROMIS-29 Questionnaire

The following is a summary of “Validation of the PROMIS-29 Questionnaire as a Measure of Recovery After Pancreatic Surgery,” published in the November 2023 issue of Surgery by Pecorelli, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to show that the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System 29 (PROMIS-29) profile questionnaire was a valid, reliable, and useful way to measure health after pancreatic surgery. PROMIS surveys have been suggested to measure healing after surgery after the patient has been sent home. There was no evidence to back their measured characteristics in pancreatic operations. Data from a prospective clinical trial were used in an observational confirmation study that was planned using the COSMIN checklist. Patients who were going to have a pancreatectomy filled out PROMIS-29 before the surgery and on days 15, 30, 90, and 180 afterward.

Internal consistency using Cronbach ± was used to measure reliability. A known-group comparison was used to test the construct validity. It was thought that scores would be higher before surgery compared to POD15, on POD30, on POD90 compared to POD30, and POD180 compared to POD90. The study looked at a total of 510 people. Great to excellent reliability (± values from 0.82 to 0.97).

At most time points, the data supported 4 of the 5 hypotheses tested for construct validity across 5 domains: physical function, anxiety, sadness, tiredness, and the ability to play social roles. The results for responsiveness hypotheses 1, 2, and 3 showed that they were true for pain interruption, physical performance, tiredness, and the ability to participate in social tasks. PROMIS was very reliable, could tell the difference between most groups likely to heal in different ways, and responded to the expected recovery path up to 90 days after surgery. Our results show that the PROMIS-29 model can be used.

Source: journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/abstract/2023/11000/validation_of_the_promis_29_questionnaire_as_a.14.aspx